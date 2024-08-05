Monegasque Victor Langellotti joins Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS Grenadiers

In an announcement that has taken the cycling world by surprise, the INEOS Grenadiers team officially announced the recruitment of Victor Langellotti, a Monegasque climber who has never previously raced for a WorldTour team. This transfer represents a turning point in Langellotti’s career, who has been with the Burgos-BH team since 2018.

Victor Langellotti, known for his uphill talents, has signed a two-year contract with the prestigious British outfit, committing him to the team until the end of 2026. The news comes shortly after the announcement of Bob Jungels’ arrival, consolidating the strategy of strengthening the team led by Carlos Rodriguez.

The transfer is an unexpected opportunity for Langellotti. “I’m extremely excited to join the team next season, it’s a dream come true. When I was a junior and then an under-23 rider, Team Sky was the dominant and most successful team in cycling, and I grew up in awe of their success.

The wins of Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, and others inspired me, and I always hoped to be a part of it one day. I still can’t believe that I will join the team that made me dream and also revolutionised our sport. It is truly a great honour to be an INEOS grenadier,” said the 29-year-old rider.

Joining a WorldTour team like INEOS Grenadiers is a crucial step in his career. His performances with Burgos-BH had already caught the eye of observers, but this transfer gives him a world stage on which to showcase all his talent.

A strong team with lofty ambitions

INEOS Grenadiers, a team renowned for its success in the big Tours and classics, sees potential they can use in Langellotti. In particular, the Monegasque rider will have the opportunity to perform alongside Tom Pidcock, who recently won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, adding another shining star to the team.

This recruitment is part of a series of strategic moves aimed at maximising INEOS Grenadiers’ competitivity. With riders like Carlos Rodriguez, Tom Pidcock, Bob Jungels and now Victor Langellotti, the team seems more determined than ever to dominate the international peloton.

“He’s an experienced operator who’s also shown that if the opportunity arises, he can take on a race himself and fight for a result. Ultimately, he’ll be with us to provide a key support role in mid to high mountains. We believe he’s on an upward trajectory, and getting better and better.

We’re really looking forward to having him with us and integrating him quickly into our group. The Team’s in an exciting phase, and Victor will have a role to play in the future GC ambitions that we have,” said Scott Drawer, Performance Director at INEOS Grenadiers, on their promising new recruit.

