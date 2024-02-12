Monaco's Best
New app to combat doping in sport

By Romain Boisaubert
Published on 12 February 2024
1 minute read
Prince-Albert-II-3-min
Prince Albert II visited the Monegasque Anti-Doping Committee to try out the new app (Photo © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna)
The Monegasque Anti-Doping Committee has launched a new app to help Monegasque athletes in doping prevention and monitoring.

Prince Albert II visited the premises to find out more about this app, which enables users to get the latest news from the Monegasque Anti-Doping Committee, check whether certain drugs are doping agents and access information and educational resources.

Prince-Albert-II-4-min
Prince Albert II learned about the new app (Photo © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna)

“The aim is to keep sport clean,” Philippe Orengo, president of the Monaco Anti-Doping Committee, told Monaco Info. “Sport is about staying in good health, not damaging it. That’s why everyone should be involved in the fight against doping.”

An informative tool for athletes

With CMA.med, the name of the new platform, Monegasque athletes will now have special access to information. They will be able to scan medicines and substances with a QR Code to find out whether or not they are classed as performance enhancing.

The Committee has compiled a database of over 15,000 medicines and substances on the French market and 157,000 medicines listed by the European Medicines Agency.

combat-doping-min
The app plugs the information gap that previously confronted the athletes. (Photo © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna)

The app’s release is perfectly timed, coming just a few months before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games begin.

With one athlete already qualified, Lisa Pou, and more than a dozen in the running to grab their ticket, the Monegasque Olympic Committee will be able to use CMA.med to give its athletes the necessary information during their preparation for the Olympic Games. 

In March 2003, Monaco signed the Copenhagen Declaration, committing to recognise and uphold the rules against doping. The Monegasque Anti-Doping Committee was set up that same year.