Padel Best Village 2025: a triumph for sport and solidarity in Monaco

The Monegasque event’s third edition was a resounding success, combining the sporting exploits of international champions with generosity for a good cause.

This weekend, the Grimaldi Forum hosted a lively sporting event with the third edition of the Padel Best Village. The event, organised by the Italian company BSG SRL under the patronage of the Italian Embassy in Monaco, drew hundreds of enthusiasts, professional athletes and entrepreneurs from all over Europe.

Champions excelled on court

Five tournaments made up the Givova Five Padel Cup, with prestigious winners taking home the hardware. The VIP men’s tournament stood out in particular, with a dazzling victory by two Italian footballing legends: Vincent Candela and Gigi Di Biagio, who demonstrated their cross-discipline sporting talent.

In the Italy France tournament, the Italian duo Giorgio Lanucara and Nicolò Campo came out on top, while Ligita Motiejauskaite and Iza Kunat dominated the women’s VIP tournament.

Fitting generosity

The high point of the intense two-day event was the gala evening at Twiga, where a charity tombola in aid of Fight Aids Monaco, supported by Princess Stéphanie, raised €4,156.

Hosted by Dario Marcolin and Jimmy Ghione, the evening perfectly embodied the spirit of the Padel Best Village: combining top-level sport, professional networking and solidarity.

“We would like to thank all the participants, sponsors and partners who made this extraordinary event possible,” said Roberta Ceccarelli, CEO of Padel Best, who promised an even more ambitious 2026 edition for the event, which is now a fixture on the Monegasque sporting calendar.