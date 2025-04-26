Padel Best Village: The must-attend event this weekend at the Grimaldi Forum

The sporting and lifestyle event transforming Monaco into the world capital of padel promises an exceptional program combining competitions, prestigious conferences, and contemporary art.

Padel Best Village returns for its third edition at the prestigious Grimaldi Forum this weekend, April 26-27, with an even more ambitious format. The event completely transforms the space with three padel courts installed under the glass roofs, two pickleball courts (one indoor, one on the terrace), and a dedicated Padel Forum area for professional networking and thematic conferences.

This year marks a turning point with the introduction of an artistic section. International artist Dicò, nicknamed “The Fire Artist,” will be one of the main attractions. His unique works will be presented during the gala dinner benefiting Fight Aids Monaco.

An impressive lineup of international stars

Padel Best Village welcomes an impressive cast of football legends, including French stars Sébastien Frey and Vincent Candela, as well as international celebrities like Christian Vieri, Ciro Ferrara, and Frank De Boer. These personalities will not only participate in tournaments but also in thematic conferences scheduled throughout the weekend.

The Givova Five Padel Cup: France vs Italy

The highlight of the event, the Givova Five Padel Cup tournament, will pit eight French clubs against eight Italian clubs. Matches will begin Saturday at 10:45 am with semi-finals and finals scheduled for Sunday. This presents a wonderful opportunity to discover this booming sport through a high-level international competition.

A charitable event

The closing evening at Twiga Monte-Carlo on Sunday, April 27, will constitute the culmination of the event. This gala dinner will raise funds for Fight Aids Monaco, chaired by Princess Stéphanie. Auctions featuring artworks created by prestigious artists like Dicò will be organized to support this noble cause.

Practical details

Where: Grimaldi Forum, Monaco

Dates: Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, 2025

Opening times: 10 am to 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at 25 euros, available on Montecarloticket.com, FNACSPECTACLES.COM and TICKETMASTER.COM

Don’t miss this unique event where sport, business, and art converge in an exceptional setting!