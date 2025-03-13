Padel Best Village back at Grimaldi Forum for third edition

After the resounding success of Padel Best Expo 2024, a third edition of the event is to be held at the prestigious Grimaldi Forum over the weekend of 26 to 27 April 2025.

This year, the event has been renamed the ‘Padel Best Village’, with an even more ambitious and diverse programme. Padel is of course the star of the show. There will be stands, a conference area, an outdoor pickleball court and three Padel courts in the atriums.

Advertising

Padel Best Expo, bringing sector’s leading ‘players’ to Monte-Carlo

The event will also be a real hub for business opportunities, with conference areas and a brand new space, the Padel Forum, set aside for B2B and B2C discussions. The forum provides fertile ground for industry professionals, sponsors and partners to develop new synergies and collaborations.

Many sports personalities will be at the Padel Best Village 2025, especially from France. Among the guests of honour, French football legends Sébastien Frey and Vincent Candelà will attend the opening ceremony.

CMB Monaco Padel Master 2024: Leonel Aguirre/Gonzalo Alfonso triumph

Sport meets art

This edition also marks a turning point, with the introduction of new macro-zones, including a section dedicated to art. One of the stars of this new initiative will be Dicò, an internationally renowned painter, sculptor and visual artist. Nicknamed “The Fire Artist” for his unique talent in working with flames, Dicò will be donating works at the gala evening.

He recently created a portrait of the boxer Conor McGregor and expressed his enthusiasm at the prospect of taking part in the event, stressing the importance of supporting Fight Aids Monaco, a partner at the event: “It is a great honour for me to be at the Padel Best Village and to help support the Fight Aids charity. When sport and a charitable cause meet up, taking part with your art means you can add value!”

© Dicò

A strong international dimension

The Padel Best Village 2025 also stands out for its international reach. The event received the patronage of the Italian Embassy in Monaco, a testament to the diplomatic and business significance of the event. Manuela Ruosi, Italy’s Ambassador to the Principality, stressed the importance of the collaboration: “The visibility afforded by sporting events such as these not only promotes investment opportunities and tourism, but also facilitates inclusion and integration and contributes to the economic and social growth of the countries that take part.”

This year’s event will also feature the Givova Five Padel Cup, with eight Italian and eight French clubs competing in the special Italy France Padel Cup tournament. The competition will feature the best clubs from each country and serve as a meeting point for two dynamic sporting communities.

Gala dinner in support of Fight Aids Monaco

The highlight of the show will be the closing ceremony on 27 April at the Twiga Monte-Carlo, where the awards will be presented to the winning teams. The gala dinner will also provide an opportunity to have some fun, with all proceeds going to the Fight Aids Monaco charity, chaired by Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, which is actively fighting HIV. “At Fight Aids Monaco we believe every human being is a resource for the world, and that vision of sharing and commitment is what drives this event,” says Christophe Glasser, the charity’s Director.

Guests will also be able to discover unique works of art and take part in charity auctions, with rare prizes created by prestigious artists such as Dicò. The auctions will contribute directly to raising funds for the charity.

Practical details: