CMB Monaco Padel Master 2024: Leonel Aguirre/Gonzalo Alfonso triumph

The Spanish-Argentinian duo won the tournament on Sunday afternoon against Maximiliano Arce and Franco Dal Bianco (6/4, 6/3), watched by Prince Albert II.

The ‘Magicos’ continue to be unstoppable. With 10 wins in 10 matches and without dropping a single set, Tolito Aguirre and Gonzalo Alfonso have made a stunning start to the season with their win in the Principality following on from a victory at the Puebla Open.

At the end of a thrilling and balanced final, with seven breaks in the first set, the winning pair seized on a few errors by Maximiliano Arce and Franco Dal Bianco to pull ahead, in particular thanks to a service break in the first game of the second set.

An excellent final with incredible rallies

Leonel Aguirre and Gonzalo Alfonso had a more relaxed playing style and wove the magic that is their stock-in-trade, pulling out incredible winners and achieving a logical victory with another break in the ninth game.

They set the court and the crowd alight right next to the legendary Monte-Carlo Casino. Their next stop on the A1 circuit is in Santiago, Chile, from 15 to 21 April.