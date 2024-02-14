Padel Best Expo, bringing sector’s leading ‘players’ to Monte-Carlo

The event promises total immersion in the world of Padel - © PADEL BEST EXPO

The racket sport is featured in three major events in early April.

Padel Best Expo is taking place at the Grimaldi Forum from 7 to 9 April 2024. Organised by the Italian company BSG, which was also responsible for the first Five Padel Cup in April 2023, the exhibition brings together the world’s leading brands and suppliers in the sport, and introduces their products to the general public.

The event is an opportunity for experienced players to get together to discuss their shared passion, but also for novices to discover the discipline with professionals.

Many popular international sporting figures are invited, including footballers such as Ukrainian Andriy Shevchenko.

“Padel Best Expo is about three fundamental points… entertainment, presenting the world of padel, and innovation,”says Roberta Ceccarelli, CEO of BSG.

Two tournaments alongside the exhibition

The Grimaldi Forum will be specially laid out to accommodate the equipment, facilities and playing surfaces. Padel courts will be installed, enabling two tournaments alongside the exhibition, a second Five Padel Cup and the CUPRA FIP TOUR 2024, the International Padel Federation’s professional circuit.

The Monegasque Padel Federation is a partner of the event. Cécilia D’Ambrosio, the Federation’s President, describes the event as “a magnificent project.”

Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Football For Ukraine and another part donated to Fight AIDS Monaco, an AIDS charity founded in 2004 by Princess Stephanie.

Single price of €40 for 1 day, €60 euros for 2 days and €80 euros for 3 days

For ticket information: +377 99 99 3000 (Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 7 pm)