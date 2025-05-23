Gildo Pastor and Mathieu Kassovitz launch Venturi Production

Monégasque entrepreneur Gildo Pastor and French filmmaker Mathieu Kassovitz unite their visions to revolutionise the film industry through their new production company, Venturi Production.

This unprecedented collaboration draws its roots from a friendship forged in the early 2000s, when Kassovitz featured Venturi’s electric vehicles in his science fiction film “Babylon A.D.” This meeting between two visionary minds has matured over two decades to give birth to a project as audacious as it is ambitious.

Venturi Production positions itself at the forefront of a technological revolution that is redefining the codes of cinema. The company will develop films, series, video games and documentaries grounded in the worlds of science, engineering and technology, both in terms of content and in the way they are created.

Mathieu Kassovitz and Gildo Pastor – A twenty-year friendship in service of art © Cédric Canezza

Venturi’s expertise in service of storytelling

Gildo Pastor brings to this venture the technological expertise of the Venturi Group, a pioneer of high-performance electric vehicles since 2000. With 28 world speed records on two and four wheels and a remarkable participation in the Formula E World Championship, Venturi turned toward space in 2021 with Venturi Space.

This space division, the fruit of a strategic partnership with US-based Venturi Astrolab Inc., is currently preparing its first lunar missions. The FLIP rover is scheduled to land in early 2026, followed by FLEX in 2027, which has been preselected by NASA for humanity’s return to the Moon in 2030.

Gildo Pallanca Pastor: “turning an impossible dream into reality”

A shared vision of exploration

“To truly push boundaries and blend artistic and technological risk-taking, I needed to team up with a visionary whose roots lie more in real-world industry than traditional cinema,” confides Mathieu Kassovitz.

Gildo Pastor shares this philosophy of exploration: “What drives us is curiosity, a forward-looking gaze toward future technologies, and a desire to live boldly.”

Together, they summarise their common philosophy: “The only limits are those we impose upon ourselves. Let’s go and explore them.”

This alliance promises to open new creative horizons, where technology becomes the ally of art rather than its constraint, perhaps marking the dawn of a new cinematic era.