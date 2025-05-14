Monaco unveils Europa 2025 stamp in tribute to Observatoire cave

Monaco’s Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology hosted the official presentation of the Europa 2025 stamp on Friday, 9 May.

The presentation was made in the presence of Lara Terlizzi-Enza, Director of the Office des Emissions de Timbres-Poste (OETP – Stamp Issue Office) and Elena Rossoni-Notter, Director of Monaco’s Musée d’Anthropologie Préhistorique (Prehistoric Anthropology Museum).

Each year, almost 60 countries share a common theme, chosen by PostEurope, via the Europa programme. For 2025, the spotlight is on national archaeological heritage. In Monaco, the theme gave rise to a close collaboration between the OETP and the Musée d’Anthropologie Préhistorique, with the aim of promoting one of the Principality’s most emblematic sites: the Grotte de l’Observatoire (Observatory Cave).

Located on the southern flank of the Jardin Exotique, the prehistoric cave bears traces of human occupation dating back more than 250,000 years. Through the stamp, the Principality is showcasing an essential part of its archaeological heritage.

40,000 copies

© Communication Department / Michael Alesi

The design was entrusted to André Lavergne, a renowned artist in the philatelic field. He signed a polychrome intaglio engraving, printed in six colours. The stamp has a face value of €2.10, which is the international postage rate for a letter weighing under 20 grammes. There will be a limited print run of 40,000 copies.

Already available from the Stamp Office, the Stamp and Coin Museum and the Principality’s post offices, the new stamp follows in the prestigious footsteps of the Europa issues, first created in 1956.

Highly prized by collectors, each year they celebrate the cultural identity of the participating European countries, through a miniature but symbolically powerful look at their history.

Going back in time at Monaco’s Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology