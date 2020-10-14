











Museum Director Elena Rossoni-Notter invites you to look behind the scenes of Monaco’s oldest museum.

According to Elena Rossoni-Notter, the Museum’s director, it is in the drawers of museums’ research labs that the most beautiful artefacts are found. This statement of course also applies to Monaco’s Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology. Here, visit the labs and you will find animal and human skeletons, and mummified remains. Uniting an ancient heritage to modern technology, the museum tries to offer something for everyone, for the young and not so young.

