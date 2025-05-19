Prince Albert II at Malaussène: damaged heritage reborn

The Monegasque monarch visited the village in the Alpes-Maritimes to celebrate the completion of restoration work financed by the Principality, symbolising cross-border solidarity during the four years since the natural disaster.

In the Alpes-Maritimes, the scars of storm Alex are fading thanks to support from the Principality. Prince Albert II travelled to Malaussène, a village of 300 inhabitants located 60 kilometres from Monaco in the Var valley, to inaugurate the restoration of the 18th-century oil mill and the Adous canal. The two historic structures are dear to the hearts of local residents, but were severely damaged by storm Alex in October 2020.

Crucial financial support for the rebirth of local heritage

The restoration work was made possible by a €200,000 grant from the Principality of Monaco. A commemorative plaque, testifying to the gratitude of Malaussène’s inhabitants to Prince Albert II and his government, was unveiled on the façade of the mill, which dates back to 1775 and was restored by local firms Pratico and Dana. Charles-Ange Ginésy, President of the Alpes-Maritimes Departmental Council, and mayor Jean-Pierre Castiglia were delighted that the wheel had been completely rebuilt and the bridge restored.

Between the storm-battered mountains

The visit is part of Monaco’s broader commitment to neighbouring French towns affected by Storm Alex. In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, in which 18 lives were lost and infrastructure suffered extensive damage, the Principality provided emergency aid to the tune of 4 million euros.

Subsequently, a €3 million funding programme was set up to support reconstruction projects in the Roya, Vésubie, Tinée and Var valleys. Other projects that have been funded include the reconstruction of a bridge at Breil-sur-Roya, repairs to the village walls at Saorge, and the restoration of the church at La Brigue.

A symbol of resilience and cross-border cooperation

The Malaussène viaduct, which is almost 40 metres high, played an essential role for the town, providing water not only for the oil mill but also for the flour mill and the municipal washhouse, as well as irrigation for crops.

Four and a half years after the unprecedented natural disaster, the visible signs of the storm are gradually fading, thanks to reconstruction efforts and regional solidarity, of which the Prince’s visit to Malaussène is a further illustration. “Storm Alex will have left an indelible mark on our hearts and minds, but it will also have reminded us of the strength of the close-knit community we form,” Prince Albert II stressed in a previous speech to elected representatives from the Maralpine valleys.

