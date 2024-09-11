Prince Albert II visits valleys hit by storm Alex

Two years after storm Alex, Prince Albert II restated Monaco’s support for the valleys in the Alpes-Maritimes.

The Principality was quick to show its support for the local inhabitants in the hours that followed storm Alex sweeping through in October 2020. The Prince’s Government contributed funding to preserve and restore the heritage of the affected regions, particularly in the Roya, Vésubie, Tinée and Moyen Var valleys.

€3 million for 30 rebuilding projects

Monaco’s support resulted in an agreement being signed with the Fondation du Patrimoine to finance 30 rebuilding projects in those valleys. The projects, at a total cost of €3 million, are aimed at safeguarding buildings and infrastructure of historical and cultural importance that were weakened by the devastating weather event.

A tribute to joint efforts

On Tuesday 10 September, Prince Albert II travelled to the Alpes-Maritimes to present the projects along with Prefect Hugues Moutouh and local elected officials. The Prefect expressed his gratitude to the Sovereign for the Principality’s continued support, which is contributing to the resilience of the valleys and the preservation of their heritage.

“Landlocked by the Alpes-Maritimes department, the Principality of Monaco has long maintained close links not only with its neighbouring municipalities, but also with all the local authorities in the Alpes-Maritimes department and the Sud-Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.

When the massifs surrounding the Principality – and the Roya, Tinée and Vésubie valleys in particular – were cruelly devastated by Storm Alex on 2 October 2020, it was only natural that we should offer the French authorities logistical and human support for the rescue operations the very next day.

Storm Alex will have left an indelible mark on our hearts and minds, but it will also have reminded us of the strength of the close community we form.

In the coming weeks, I will have the pleasure of attending the inauguration of an emblematic project in each of the three valleys, made possible by the Principality of Monaco’s financial support,” declared the Sovereign, speaking before the elected officials.

