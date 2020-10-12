











Just back from a diplomatic visit to Serbia, on 9 October, Prince Albert visited the two villages ravaged by Storm Alex.

Exactly a week after the storm devastated the Riviera’s hinterland, Monaco’s reigning sovereign visited the disaster-stricken villages of Roquebillière and Saint- Martin-Vésubie. Accompanying him were Monaco Minister of State Pierre Dartout, the president of Monaco’s National Council, Stéphane Valeri, and the Prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes region, Bernard Gonzalez.

Monaco stands by the affected populations

Currently, the death toll stands at 5 victims. Over ten people are missing, while other bodies are presently being identified, but it is unclear whether these belong to victims of the storm.

Axel Bastello/ Palais Princier