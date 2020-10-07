











Storm Alex took a heavy toll on the Alpes-Maritimes region. Prince Albert expressed his solidarity to French president Emmanuel Macron while several calls for donations were launched in Monaco following widespread damage.

Four people died and eight people are currently missing after storm Alex devastated the Riviera’s hinterland. Authorities have not had any news from 13 other people, who are currently “presumed missing”. Firefighters and soldiers have been deployed for rescue missions and debris-cleaning operations, as four villages remain cut off from the world.

Monaco keeps on giving

After setting up an emergency fund to assist the affected population, Prince Albert II wrote to French President Emmanuel Macron to offer his solidarity. The Prince also wrote to the mayor of Ventimiglia, an Italian town near the French border. “Our thoughts are with the bereaved families, with the rescuers whose dedication is admirable, with the mobilised soldiers and with all those who have been cruelly affected by this storm”, he wrote to the French President.

In Monaco, initiatives to assist the affected population are flourishing. Monaco’s Red Cross, which has been mobilised since the storm arrived on 2 October, launched a call for donations. Monaco’s diocese too joined the solidarity movement, opening several collection points in Monaco’s churches. They are currently prioritising non-perishable food.

[#TempêteAlex]De nombreuses initiatives spontanées pour venir en aide aux sinistrés de la tempête #Alex se manifestent… Geplaatst door Gouvernement Monaco op Maandag 5 oktober 2020