Storm Alex: Prince Albert II inaugurates restorations of valleys’ historic heritage

Through these actions, the Principality is emphasising its role as a protector of heritage and collective memory, contributing to the resilience and regeneration of villages in the Alpes-Maritimes, while consolidating the historical and cultural ties between Monaco and the affected areas © Axel Bastello / Prince's Palace

On 5 November, Prince Albert II inaugurated the restoration of two emblematic historic monuments in the Alpes-Maritimes region that had been badly hit by storm Alex in October 2020. Before the Prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes and the Mayors of the municipalities concerned, the Sovereign stressed the Principality’s commitment to safeguarding heritage, supporting and standing shoulder to shoulder with the daamaged valleys.

On 2 October 2020, storm Alex swept through several valleys in the Alpes-Maritimes, causing massive damage in the municipalities in the Roya, Vésubie, Tinée and Moyen Var valleys. In addition to the human toll, many historic monuments were damaged, threatening heritage of great historical and cultural value. Following the disaster, the Principality reacted swiftly, providing essential humanitarian aid to inhabitants, but also committing to preserving these architectural treasures.

Advertising

On 8 October 2021, an agreement was signed between the Prince’s Government and the Fondation du Patrimoine (heritage foundation), allocating a budget of three million euros for restoration of the damaged sites. This support has enabled the completion of thirty projects in the affected valleys, including Saint-Pons church in Marie and Saint-Michel church in Venanson, inaugurated on 5 November 2024 by Prince Albert II.

“In October 2020, the Alpes-Martimes’ valleys were badly damaged by Storm Alex, one of the most devastating disasters to hit our region in recent times. I’m delighted that the contribution made by the Principality has enabled the walls of Marie’s church and presbytery to be restored to their former glory, because the two buildings symbolise an important part of history and heritage, as they do in many municipalities.

After Storm Alex, the bells stopped ringing in Vernanson’s Saint-Michel church, which succeeded a previous building that nature had already targeted, since it was destroyed by an earthquake in 1645. Today, as proof that things are almost getting back to normal, we’re delighted to hear the reassuring ringing of the bell as it echoes through the village to celebrate this inauguration.

This belfry, a regular witness of the joys and sorrows of the local people, has become proof of our ability to overcome challenges, a symbol of hope and renewal. It will also serve as a reminder, if one were needed, of the unfailing spirit of solidarity between Monaco and France,” said the Sovereign on the day.

Prince Albert II visiting the Tinée and Vésubie valleys.

Prince Albert II visits valleys hit by storm Alex

The Prince was accompanied by Hugues Moutouh, Préfet of the Alpes-Maritimes, Gérard Steppel, Mayor of Marie, and Jean-Louis Marques, the local delegate of the Fondation du Patrimoine.

After a tour of the church building and a blessing of the belfry and its bells, the Prince, along with Mayor Loetitia Loré, also visited the Sainte-Claire chapel and its 15th-century frescoes depicting the martyrdom of Saint-Sébastien. Repairs to the Moulin bridge, which suffered extensive damage.

The Prince’s commitment to the Grimaldi historic sites

Prince Albert II’s visit to the valleys affected by Storm Alex also served to stress the historic links between the Principality and these rural communities. Marie, for example, was a key part of the Grimaldi Historic Sites network, belonging to the Grimaldi de Beuil branch from the 14th to 17th centuries. The network, which is supported by the Princely Family, comprises sites with a direct link to the history of Monaco.

In the presence of Marie’s Mayor, Gérard Steppel, the Sovereign unveiled a commemorative plaque indicating the municipality’s membership of the network, while emphasising the need to promote the sites for future generations.

Photo credits © Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Storm Alex: One year on, how are the valleys rebuilding thanks to the Principality’s support?