Betclic Élite: Roca Team sees off Le Mans, next stop semi-finals

Watched by Prince Albert II and general manager Oleksiy Yefimov, it was mission accomplished by the Roca Boys against MSB (85-76) in a decisive 3rd match. Buoyed by 23 points by an on-fire Elie Okobo, the Monegasques are through to the last four of the championship and will face ASVEL on Tuesday.

With their backs against the wall after losing by a single point at Le Mans last Friday (87-88), the Roca Team had no margin of error against a Manceaux team that has been formidable throughout the season. Matthew Strazel’s team-mates played a game of two very distinct halves in the make-or-break 3rd match at Gaston Médecin.

The first half went in the visitors’ favour, but in the second the Roca Boys’ big-match experience shone through. Their man of the match? Elie Okobo. The French point guard took charge when he needed to, chalking up 23 points, 5 assists and 24 ratings like an ‘Okoboss’ on playoff form.

Oleksiy Yefimov, Prince Albert II and Stéphane Morandi © Communication department / Philippe FITTE

In control at the close

Okobo raised his game at crucial moments to put an end to Le Mans’ hopes. His connection with Alpha Diallo under the basket (79-70) sealed a thrilling match. The Monegasques managed the last two minutes perfectly, converting their free throws and leaving MSB with no chance of a comeback.

© Communication Department / Philippe Fitte

Next stop Lyon for a new challenge

Mission accomplished for Vassilis Spanoulis’ men, who join Bourg-en-Bresse, Paris and ASVEL in the Betclic Elite final four. But there’s no time to savour the moment: the Roca Team will be in Lyon on Tuesday evening (9pm) for game 1 of the semi-final against ASVEL.

An incredible schedule awaits the Roca Boys, with a string of top-level matches. After seeing off Le Mans, another colossus stands in the way of a possible league title. There is still a long way to go, but AS Monaco Basket have shown that they have what it takes to go all the way.

© AS Monaco Basket

