Monaco, a small country but a giant in global solidarity: 3.5 million lives impacted

The Principality is confirming its exceptional status as an international benefactor with a 2022-2024 strategic review that reveals the remarkable scale of its humanitarian contribution.

The figures announced last Friday in the gilded rooms of the Prince’s Government, sound like an ode to Monegasque generosity. 74.1 million euros, 3.5 million direct beneficiaries: Monaco’s international cooperation is the manifestation of compassionate diplomacy that reaches far beyond the geographical limits of the Principality.

With €637 per inhabitant per year devoted to official development aid, the Principality is nurturing its reputation as a “small country with a big heart,” as Ban Ki-moon put it in 2013. Monaco’s generosity makes it one of the most benevolent nations on the planet.

A targeted strategy for maximum impact

Monegasque excellence can be seen in the surgical precision of its approach. Twelve countries spread over three strategic regions – Southern and East Africa, the Sahel and North Africa/Mediterranean – are the focus. More than 75% of the funds went to eight of the least developed countries, in strict compliance with UN targets.

Health, top priority for humanitarian diplomacy

Like a beacon in an ocean of global needs, healthcare accounts for a third of Monaco’s investments. 2.4 million people have benefited from this vital support, particularly women, children and adolescents who are at risk of dying.

Education and food security complete the life-saving triptych, each reaching half a million beneficiaries. School canteens and sustainable agriculture are raising prospects of a brighter future for vulnerable populations.

Resilience in the face of modern-day crises

With 53 international emergency appeals over the period, Monaco stepped up, demonstrating that its solidarity can respond to the upheavals of current events. Climate change, conflicts, natural disasters: the Principality sees every crisis as an opportunity for humanity.