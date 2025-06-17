Prince Albert II visits new addiction care and counselling centre

The Centre de soins, d’accompagnement et de prévention en addictologie de Monaco (CSAPAM – Monaco addictology care, support and prevention centre) provides confidential treatment for addictive behaviours.

Located in the heart of Fontvieille, the CSAPAM represents an important step forward in Monegasque public health policy. Accompanied by Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs, and Dr Alexandre Bordero, Director of Health Action, Prince Albert II inaugurated the new centre during an official visit in early June. The new facility, run by Dr Jean-François Goldbroch, a psychiatrist specialising in addiction, addresses a growing need for support in dealing with the different forms of addiction.

The centre caters for a wide range of people: employees, residents, students and Monegasque citizens aged 15 and over. What sets it apart is its holistic approach, which is not only about ‘traditional’ substances such as alcohol, tobacco or drugs, but also includes addictive behaviour to do with gambling and digital devices.

Dr Jean-François Goldbroch runs the centre © Stéphane Danna – Communication department

Prevention and support for relatives

The CSAPAM is committed to total accessibility, with free consultations, guaranteed anonymity and walk-in access – no appointment required. The aim of the approach is to remove the barriers that often stand in the way of treatment, particularly social stigma. “Addiction represents a loss of freedom that we strive to restore with our patients,” explains Dr Goldbroch, stressing the importance of the therapeutic alliance.

In addition to individual care, the centre runs prevention programmes for schools and businesses. It also provides specific support to families and loved ones, who are often ill-equipped to deal with these complex situations. The initiative is part of the Prince’s Government’s strategy to reduce health and social risks, while tackling the isolation of those who are affected.