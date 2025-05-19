Night-time safety in Monaco: a stronger partnership to prevent alcohol-related risks

A three-way partnership between a private company (SBM), a non-profit (Be Safe) and a humanitarian organisation (Red Cross) demonstrates commitment to public safety in the Principality.

Three major players in Monaco – Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), the Be Safe Monaco non-profit and the Monegasque Red Cross – have consolidated their alliance for the 2025 summer season.

Renewed this year, on Monday 12 May at Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo, the partnership that began in April 2024 is mainly aimed at expanding the shuttle system set up in 2017 by Be Safe Monaco. The aim remains the same: to provide a safe ride home for patrons of Monegasque nightclubs if they are not fit to drive.

Expanded shuttle service this summer

From 1 July to 31 August 2025, SBM will provide two salaried drivers, who will operate the shuttles from midnight until 5am, every day of the week, from their premises. This operational boost is proving valuable, as demonstrated by the figures from last summer, when 355 people were able to use the extra service.

Be Safe Monaco’s role is to provide its expertise by taking out insurance cover for drivers and organising awareness-raising campaigns for SBM’s seasonal workers on the dangers of drink-driving. Each journey also includes a security guard, to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Innovating to prevent spiking

The innovative aspect of the partnership lies in an initiative by the Monegasque Red Cross, which has donated 3,000 protective drink covers to the SBM Group’s nightclubs. The aim of the silicone covers, designed by the French company DrinkWatch, is to reduce the risk of harmful substances being added to drinks, and accidental spills.

The covers will be used in the main party venues managed by SBM: Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo, Amazónico Monte-Carlo, la Rascasse, Buddha-Bar Monte-Carlo, Coya Monte-Carlo and Selva Monte-Carlo.

A joint commitment

The initiative illustrates the joint commitment of the different players involved in making sure nights out in Monaco are festive occasions where everyone can enjoy themselves in safety. Camille Gottlieb, President of Be Safe Monaco, and Stéphane Valeri, Chairman and CEO of Monte-Carlo SBM, stressed the importance of the partnership at the official meeting.

Yann Bertrand, Director General of the Monegasque Red Cross, and Dominique Martet, board member in charge of Health and Prevention, were also at the event, along with Charlotte Marsan from Be Safe Monaco, Virginie Cotta, Secretary General in charge of CSR at the SBM, and several nightspot managers.