Serious accident in Canton tunnel: Porsche driver sentenced

The accident could have been fatal. During the night of Saturday 14 December, a Porsche driven by a business leader crashed into the wall of the tunnel before bursting into flames.

The driver and two young women in the vehicle had a narrow escape. The driver was tried on Monday afternoon, 16 December, for what the presiding magistrate described as “straightforward but extremely serious offences.” The two passengers were taken to the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG). The driver, who was driving while under the influence of alcohol, was taken into custody pending his Monday court appearance.

On the stand, the accused, aged 42, described an evening that was supposed to be festive, but turned into a nightmare. The head of a consulting firm with 30 employees in Monaco, he had organised a Christmas dinner with his team at a restaurant in the Principality before moving on to the Sass Café. Alcohol was flowing freely throughout the evening: the accused had a level of 1.25 mg/L of exhaled air, more than twice the authorised limit. Despite his condition, he decided to drive his sports car and take two young women as passengers.

“I acted like an idiot”

“You admit to having had fifteen or so drinks that night, then finally decide to go home. Why did you get behind the wheel?” asked presiding magistrate Jérôme Fougeras-Lavergnolle. “I acted like an idiot,” the accused admitted. “It was a mistake, Your Honour, I shouldn’t have done it. I’m not a nightclub regular. The idea behind the evening was to celebrate the end of a difficult year with my team. I should have taken a taxi. It was bad judgment,” he explained.

In reaction to these words, the Magistrate said: “It’s a miracle that you’re here to tell the tale. And it’s also a miracle that you didn’t hit anyone.”

Acceleration and alarm in the tunnel

The facts are compelling. According to the police report and the two passengers’ witness statements, the driver began accelerating wildly through the streets of Monaco and crossed the continuous line 8 times. He drove around the town at high speed, despite his passengers repeatedly asking him to slow down.

It all came to an end in the Canton tunnel, at 3.30 am. The Porsche hit the side of the tunnel at high speed and ended up facing the other way. The car burst into flames a few seconds after the violent impact. The driver and the two young women managed to get out of the vehicle before it was completely engulfed in flames. Miraculously, the three suffered only minor injuries, but the court found the images of the vehicle in the tunnel chilling.

The prosecutor was quick to point out a disturbing detail. The man apparently flatly refused assistance from the club’s valet. The valet suggested the driver take a taxi home, but he was reluctant. Once he had his keys, he allegedly offered to give a lift to two young women, who hesitated at first before getting into the vehicle.

The seriousness of the incident called for an exemplary sentence, according to the public prosecutor: “We must pursue a tough policy against this type of offence.” The defendant had the option of not taking the car on several occasions, but preferred to“show off his virility”.

In his defence, the defendant’s lawyer, Maitre Zabaldano, said he was “shocked by the tone being used.” He pointed out that his client had never previously had any legal problems. In his view, his behaviour in no way reflects the businessman’s character, known for his commitment to his company. “The facts are certainly serious, but they need to be put into perspective. He showed poor judgement. He is not a habitual offender. He acknowledges and accepts responsibility. He gets the message.” The lawyer raised another point: after the accident, the defendant went to unbuckle the passenger in the back seat: “He wanted to save the young girl’s life, he knew it was his fault. I’m not going to make him out to be a hero, but I’m not convinced that the severity of the sentence is aimed at him,” he added.

A reduced sentence

After two hours of debate, the verdict was handed down. The court sentenced the Monegasque to six months in prison, five of which were suspended, as well as a fine of 10,000 euros and 45 euros for failure to control the vehicle. His driving licence was cancelled and he was banned from taking the test again for a year. The month in jail was subject to a reduced sentence, meaning that he will not be imprisoned immediately.

