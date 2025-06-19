Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

Sûreté publique warns of wave of identity theft in Monaco

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 19 June 2025
1 minute read
Appels-telephoniques-malveillants-Recommandations-de-la-Surete-Publique_900x900 (2)
If in doubt, contact the Division de police judiciaire (Criminal Investigation Department) © All rights reserved
By Estelle Imbert
- 19 June 2025
1 minute read

The Direction de la Sûreté Publique (Police Department) is calling for the utmost vigilance.

Fraudsters are posing as high-profile Monegasque figures in order to extort money from their contacts. The Sûreté Publique is appealing for vigilance about the new type of scam, which has been going around the Principality for several days.

It is a sophisticated system. The criminals use email, text messaging or WhatsApp video conferencing to get in touch with personal contacts, company directors or institutional officials known to the figures they claim to represent. They use forged official documents with the letterheads and signatures of Monegasque organisations, and even manage to have official telephone numbers on display when they call.

Practical guide : Staying safe during a heatwave in Monaco

The aim is always the same: to arrange emergency transfers to foreign bank accounts on the pretext of solving a pressing financial problem. Potential victims are approached by individuals who claim to be acting on behalf of people they know.

Advertising »

Monaco tightens cybersecurity: your emails at risk without an update

The authorities recommend three safety precautions:

  • be wary if you receive unusual requests
  • systematically check the identity of the person you are speaking to by contacting them directly
  • report any such attempts immediately to the Criminal Investigation Department on +377 93 15 30 15 or by email to csco@gouv.mc.