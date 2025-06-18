Monaco tightens cybersecurity: your emails at risk without an update

In response to the upsurge in cyber-attacks, Monaco Telecom is forcing a mandatory reconfiguration of messaging systems by 15 September, failing which the service will be completely unavailable.

The alarming increase in phishing attacks has prompted Monaco Telecom to drastically tighten the security of its servers. Users of monaco.mc or libello.com addresses have less than three months to bring their e-mail accounts up to international security standards. After the deadline, it will no longer be possible to send emails from those addresses.

The procedure, available at monaco-telecom.mc/config, includes detailed video tutorials for all platforms: PC, Mac, Android smartphones and iOS. Whether you use Outlook, Mail or Thunderbird, it only takes a few minutes to set up. A verification tool can then be used to check the settings are correct by sending a test e-mail.

Monaco Telecom webmail users are exempt from the requirement, as their e-mails already pass through secure servers.

Extra support during the transition

Monaco Telecom is making more support channels available: individual appointments at the Maison du numérique (+377 92 26 92 26), a dedicated customer service hotline (+377 99 66 33 00), or virtual assistance via WhatsApp (+377 377 10 000).

“Hacking is the number one threat to email users today,” says Martin Péronnet, Managing Director of Monaco Telecom. The reality of the issue is confirmed by Frédéric Fautrier of the Monegasque Digital Security Agency: “Identity theft, data theft, password theft… there are many risks.”

The forced modernisation may appear restrictive, but it forms part of a collective approach to protection given the increase in cyber threats.