IN PICTURES: An evening of emotion and togetherness to mark 20 years of Prince Albert II’s reign

The Sovereign shared a special moment with the Monegasque people on Place du Palais on Saturday evening, in a simple celebration.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, along with Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, attended the festivities marking the 20th anniversary of the Sovereign’s reign on the Place du Palais on Saturday 19 July. The other members of the Princely Family, including Princess Stéphanie and Princess Caroline, joined in the special celebrations.

Emotional speeches

One of the highlights of the evening was the Sovereign Prince’s deeply moving speech of thanks to the Monegasque people. “It’s rare for people my age to celebrate 20 years,” joked Prince Albert II, before paying tribute to his family: “I thank my wife, Princess Charlene, and my children, Jacques and Gabriella, every day for their love and support.”

Mayor Georges Marsan opened proceedings, welcoming the anniversary “with honour and emotion,” recalling the highlights of the past two decades, from the royal wedding to the Sovereign’s pioneering commitment to the environment.

A moment of princely togetherness

In a simple gesture of togetherness, the Prince and Princess, along with their children, spent a long time strolling around the square to personally greet the Monegasques who had turned out. The evening ended with a literally delicious moment of sharing, in the form of an impressive cake with macarons in the colours of Monaco. All the guests were able to enjoy it, bringing the anniversary event to a close with a moment of shared joy and emotion.