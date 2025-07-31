“It’s an inclusive sport, full of values and synonymous with the future”: Tom Chiappe, the will to win for E1

At 26, Tom Chiappe is the embodiment of a new generation of athletes. Frustrated after his accident in Monaco but committed to the values of the electric boat championship, we spoke to a competitor who is dedicated to his sport.

He can still remember the sound of the boats colliding, carbon against carbon. Tom Chiappe saw his hopes of victory dashed in a fraction of a second on Friday 18 July, in the waters off Monaco. “I was just about to overtake my two direct rivals when the Team Brazil boat hit me,” says the French driver, who had set the fastest time in practice and is still reeling from the collision that brought E1 qualifying to a premature end for him. “The accident was brutal. I had pain in my back and neck… but fortunately the safety teams handled everything well and nobody was injured. A boat hitting another at a 90 degree angle… it’s never happened before in our discipline.”

© François Asal

Apart from the spectacular nature of the crash, the incident is a reminder of the nature of this sport, which is still little known: behind the silence and the sleek aesthetics of the RaceBirds, E1 is a high-intensity discipline where every action has consequences. “It’s a dangerous sport, there’s no denying that. At full speed on the water, there are significant risks in the event of a collision,” recognises Tom Chiappe, with the lucidity of a seasoned protagonist. “We are well trained at La Belle Classe Academy, in partnership with the Yacht Club, where they prepare us for emergency situations. Safety is taken very seriously.”

On 18 July, during qualifying, the Rafa Team boat, skippered by Tom Chiappe, suffered a collision with the Team Brazil boat © Luis Angel Gomez / SCAEvents

The legacy of motor sport

Tom Chiappe has acquired his awareness of the risks over an adrenaline-fuelled career. Before representing Team Rafa in E1, the young man first built his reputation on dry land. “I started karting at the age of 5,” he recalls. Two karting world championships and an F4 powerboat title later, he came into E1 with a wealth of experience and a measure of confidence. “There are similarities between the sports in terms of sensations, handling pressure and physical preparation.”

That versatility now enables him to keep up a frantic pace that requires perfect physical preparation: “It’s very hot, and inside the boats the temperature can rise to 74 degrees. You have to be physically fit because they are also hard to drive.” Conditions not unlike those experienced by F1 drivers in Monaco.

The Nadal effect

But apart from pure performance considerations, what appeals to Tom Chiappe in E1 is the environment created around his team. Being on Rafaël Nadal’s team is much more than just a partnership. “It’s a great source of pride because Rafaël Nadal, as well as being an immense champion, is an extraordinary person, he’s generous and deeply human: totally true to the image we have of him in front of the cameras. He’s a great source of inspiration,” he says.

The relationship extends far beyond mere sponsorship. When the accident occurred in Monaco, a worried Nadal hurriedly left the stands to get to his pilot. “He was watching the race when I had the accident. He asked to come so he could check on me,” says Tom, visibly touched by the gesture.

The team at the heart of the project

That human dimension is also reflected in his collaboration with team-mate Cris Lazarraga. “We are real partners. We do everything together, even holidays. That bond is reflected when we race, as we pull in the same direction, it’s completely transparent,” explains the pilot from Normandy. A bond that transcends gender differences, a fundamental pillar of E1: “There is a very individual dimension to motor sports. Here, diversity and team spirit are paramount. Women and men are on an equal footing.”

That collective philosophy is perfectly in line with the values the championship defends. “We race for ecological and responsible values with clean innovations, that’s what drives me,” stresses Tom Chiappe. “It’s a modern, responsible discipline. The engines are 100% electric, with minimal noise pollution, in line with the objectives of protecting the seabed. It makes a lot of sense as a pilot.”

The title race

Despite frustration in Monaco, their ambitions remain intact. Currently lying second in the championship, just one point behind Team Brady, Tom Chiappe and his team are totaly determined going into the final two races in Lagos and Miami. “There’s everything to play for. Even the third-placed team isn’t far behind. Nobody can say who will be world champion at the end of the year,” he says.

© François Asal

The uncertainty only fuels his thirst for victory. “I’m not a good loser,” he says with a wry smile. “What I’d like young people to remember is that anything is possible. E1 is an inclusive sport, full of values and synonymous with the future. You have to believe in your dreams and, above all, work hard.”

That perfectly sums up the mindset of this new generation of pilots, unwitting ambassadors of human and environmental values, and ready to take E1 to new heights.