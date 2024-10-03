UIM E1 joins forces with Monaco Yacht Club to train future champions on water

Applications are already open for candidates who feel they can win the UIM E1 World Championship.

The UIM E1 World Championship, the world’s first series of fully electric racing boats, has entered into a partnership with Monaco Yacht Club. The result is the Pilot Academy, a comprehensive programme that will train a new generation of pilots for the second season of the electric Formula 1 of the seas.

Advertising

“I am delighted to have launched the Pilot Academy, a historic partnership between the UIM E1 World Championship, the first all-electric boat racing series, and the Yacht Club de Monaco. The Pilot Academy will enable us to detect the next generation of pilots for the second E1 season. I invite all interested candidates to submit their applications,” said Prince Albert II.

While it was Tom Brady’s team that won the fourth round of the E1 Series held this summer at the Yacht Club, new crews are expected for next season, with members from a variety of racing backgrounds and disciplines.

Dates, tickets.. all you need to know about the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Before the end of the year, Pilot Academy training modules will take place in Monegasque waters, followed by a selection of pilots to join the E1 fleet in 2025. They will compete in coastal towns, including Monaco, aboard RaceBird, E1’s futuristic electric racing boat, with support from team owners including Marc Anthony, Marcelo Claure, Tom Brady, Will Smith, Virat Kohli, Steve Aoki, Rafael Nadal, Sergio Perez and Didier Drogba.