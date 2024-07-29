E1 Series: Tom Brady’s crew wins Grand Prix de la mer

The new sporting event combines performance and respect for the environment thanks to cutting-edge technologies.

This weekend, Monaco hosted the fourth round of the E1 Series, the first championship in the world that is solely for electric boats. Modern, quiet and fast, the nine crews met this weekend at the entrance to Port Hercule, one of the finest harbours in the Mediterranean.

Advertising

Rodi Basso, E1 co-founder and Managing Director, spoke to Monaco Info about the exclusive aspect of the competition: “E1 is the only championship in the world dedicated to electric boats. We have a licence for the next 25 years to run competitions with this technology, which of course is sustainable technology. Our boats are 100% electric, which means zero emissions. The boat’s design and engineering mean no waves are made, and the noise is incredibly low, which is very important for marine wildlife.”

Intense competition

E1 races are not just about the technology however. The competition is intense, requiring great dexterity and strategy from the drivers. The crew members, a man and a woman, take turns during the sessions and their aggregate time establishes the overall performance.

The race format, with a boost system that enables the boats to go from 40 to 50 knots, adds an additional strategic dimension and a bit of suspense. Used well, it can make all the difference.

A third victory for Brady’s crew

Nine crews were in contention, each with the name and support of a celebrity, such as Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Will Smith, Marc Anthony, Steve Aoki and Didier Drogba. While the free practice session was held on Saturday morning and the qualifying session in the afternoon, the big day was on Sunday with the semi-finals in the morning and the final in the late afternoon.

Tom Brady’s crew and his two races, Sam Coleman and Emma Kimilainen, won the round in a thrilling final. This brings their number of wins to three of the four rounds so far.

Next stop, the Lake Como on August 24th for the 5th round of the season.