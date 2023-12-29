Lisa Caussin-Battaglia officially entered in the E1 Series, the electric raceboat world championship

The Monegasque jet-skier will take part in the 2024 E1 Series as part of cricket legend Virat Kohli’s Team Blue Rising.

Just crowned World Series vice-word champion, Lisa Caussin-Battaglia is already gearing up for a new challenge: taking part in the brand-new World Championship for electric raceboats.

“I’m honoured to be part of such a forward-thinking team,” she confided, as she made official her commitment to Team Blue Rising, the team of cricket legend Virat Kohli, a fervent advocate of sustainable development and gender equality.

“This role fits not only with my professional goals in watersports, but also with my personal commitment to promoting sustainability and gender equality.”

A round scheduled in Monaco in June

This new world championship, which brings together a number of teams supported by such sporting greats as Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Sergio Perez and Didier Drogba, will kick off in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on 2-3 February. A total of seven rounds are scheduled for this first season, including one in Monaco (26-27 July), on the home turf of Lisa Caussin-Battaglia.

“Lisa’s integration as Team Blue Rising’s first official driver is a proud moment for Adi (K Mishra, team co-owner) and me,” said Virat Kohli. “She symbolises our commitment to creating a more sustainable and inclusive future in sport, echoing the environmental and social ethos of India and Monaco.”

The “Formula 1 of the seas” testing in Monaco waters (Photo © E1 Series)

Events will be held on hydrofoil monohulls powered by 150 kW motors and capable of speeds in excess of 50 knots. These are veritable “Formula 1 cars of the seas”, which Lisa Caussin-Battaglia has already tried out on numerous occasions with promising times, in a championship that could be compared to Formula E.

Alejandro Agag, the man behind Formula E car racing, is the promoter of this new nautical competition, alongside Rudi Basso, a well-known Formula 1 engineer. Alongside her new role as E1 Series driver, Lisa Caussin-Battaglia will still be vying for the title of World Series jet-ski champion in 2024.

The 2024 season calendar

E1 – Jeddah GP (February 2-3)

E1 – Venice GP (May 11-12)

E1 – Puerto Banús GP (June 1-2)

E1 – Geneva GP (June 29-30)

E1 – Monaco GP (July 26-27)

E1 – Rotterdam GP (September 7-8)

E1 – Hong Kong GP (November 9-10)