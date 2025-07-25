Monaco Open Air Cinema announces screenings through to September

The Monaco Open Air Cinema unveiled its programme for the month of August © The Monaco Open Air Cinema

The open-air cinema has announced its August and September screenings.

The Monaco Open Air Cinema has once again been welcoming audiences since June for evenings that combine the big screen and the mild summer weather.

Cushions are provided so you can enjoy the feature film of your choice on Europe’s largest open-air cinema screen (220 m2) in total comfort.

Please note : the films are shown in the original language and subtitled in French.

Here’s the programme for the end of August and September:

Practical details:

Chemin des pêcheurs car park, exit level 2, 98000 Monaco

In August: ‘doors’ open: 8.30 pm –Showtime: 9 pm – Film starts 9.30 pm

In September: opens – 8.00 pm – Showtime: 8.30 pm – Film starts: 9 pm

Standard price: €12/Students: €10

“The Monaco Open Air Cinema” does not take reservations and tickets cannot be purchased online. Tickets are for sale on site.

For more details, call + 377 93 25 86 80

Full Programme