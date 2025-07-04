The S Collection – luxury travel, redefined

If travel is as much about the journey as the destination for you, The S Collection will make sure you get there in style and facilitate everything you need for an unforgettable stay once you arrive.

Ultra-personalised services, coupled with discretion and integrity, mean you can focus on what’s important to you and leave the rest to The S Collection. Its global network of brokers in yachts, villas, jets, chalets, and events ensures that luxury is always within your reach.

Yours for the day, or longer – photo courtesy The S Collection

Day trips, yachts and superyachts out of Monaco

The S Collection helps you find more of what you love, whether it’s renting a Riva on a day’s notice to speed across the French Riviera or cruising from Monaco to St-Tropez on a luxurious Sunseeker. The world’s most exclusive yachts and superyachts are available to hire. Their luxury concierge service in Monaco will arrange bookings in the most prestigious beach clubs, private jet flights, helicopter or VIP transfers and more, so you can relax during your time in the Principality.

VIP experiences at prestigious events

The S Collection also affords access to the world’s most prestigious events, such as VIP experiences at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Access to the world’s finest and off-market properties

As well as the finest villas, from a beachfront estate in St. Barts to the most exclusive apartment in Cannes with a bird’s eye view of the Film Festival, your dream property can become a reality. For those who crave the sun and sea, the S Collection manages villas along the Riviera, including Cannes, St Tropez, St Jean Cap Ferrat and Eze sur Mer.

And if you value your privacy as much as your comfort, private islands can be hired in the Maldives, Seychelles, Tahiti or the Bahamas.

Your own private island – photo courtesy The S Collection

For those who prefer alpine retreats, a curated collection of chalets in top destinations like Courchevel and the Swiss Alps offers unrivalled luxury and privacy, complete with dedicated staff and top-tier amenities, be it a pool, a wellness area, a cinema or a gym, catered or self-catered. From cozy and intimated to grand and luxurious, the ideal chalet and a comprehensive, bespoke service will ensure you have an unforgettable stay in the Alps.

A luxury alpine retreat – photo courtesy The S Collection

You can count on The S Collection for a seamless travel experience from start to finish. Should you choose one of their Courchevel chalets, for example, a luxury concierge service is available to make sure you arrive in style, whether by comfortable helicopter transfer or private jet with experienced pilots or in a rented supercar. And a private chef can cater for your palate and that of your most discerning guests during your stay.

The Jet Collection – air travel tailored to your needs

