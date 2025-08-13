AS Monaco announces LMDV Hospitality as new partner

The luxury brand Twiga, which belongs to LMDV Capital, will feature on the AS Monaco profession squad's training shirts.

AS Monaco and the Italian group LMDV Hospitality officially announced their new partnership, which runs until 2028.

LMDV Hospitality, which specialises in operating high-end establishments, was announced as AS Monaco’s new premium partner on Tuesday. The Principality club and the group chaired by Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio are now tied for the next three years, until 2028.

Recently acquired by LMDV Capital, the Twiga brand, which previously belonged to Flavio Briatore, a reference in luxury hospitality, will feature on the training kit of the professional squad’s players. It will also be visible around the Performance Centre pitches and in the VIP areas of the Stade Louis-II.

Acqua Fiuggi, also on board

Acqua Fiuggi, owned by LMDV Capital since 2024, are also part of the agreement. The historic premium Italian mineral water brand’s logo will be featured on the shirts of ASM’s amateur teams, while its bottles will be used at the club’s press conferences and in its hospitality areas during home matches.

L’AS Monaco et LMDV Hospitality Group, contrôlée par LMDV Capital et propriétaire de la marque Twiga, annoncent leur collaboration jusqu’en 2028 🤝— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 12, 2025

Thibaut Chatelard, AS Monaco’s Marketing & Revenue Director: “We are delighted to welcome a partner like LMDV Hospitality to the “Rouge & Blanche” family. Like AS Monaco, LMDV Hospitality makes it a point of honor to offer its customers unrivalled experiences. That’s why we’re looking forward to starting our collaboration and creating synergies between our two entities.”

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, Chairman of LMDV Capital: “Monaco is much more than a place—it’s our home. With Twiga and Vesta, we bring our vision of hospitality: energy, elegance, and uncompromising quality. More than just sponsorship, partnering with AS Monaco is a long-term commitment to the Principality and its community. We are proud to stand alongside a global sporting icon who shares our values, our ambition and our vision of excellence.”