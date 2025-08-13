Monaco Grand Prix: FIA maintains two pit stops, dialogue remains open

Although controversial, the double pitstop rule could remain in force for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix. However, the FIA is open to further changes.

There were very mixed reactions when it was introduced at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, but as things stand, the two-stop rule is set to stay. Introduced by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile to add some spice to racing on a Monegasque circuit where overtaking is notoriously difficult, it did not have the desired effect according to the drivers. Max Verstappen and George Russell made no secret of their frustration last May, with the Dutchman comparing the event to “Mario Kart,” as reported by F1Actu.

The FIA opens up the debate

The new rule has not been extended to all grand prix events, but for the time being it remains a feature of the Principality circuit. For the time being, because in comments reported by Le Singulier, a senior FIA official took a fairly flexible stance, leaving the door open to other changes before the next edition. “We are prepared to study any credible proposals,” he said.

But making appropriate changes to a competition like the Monaco GP is not easy, and the different parties – teams, drivers and authorities – will have to work hard to find a suitable solution. Meanwhile, and pending further developments, the 83rd Monaco Grand Prix, scheduled for June 2026, will include two pitstops. It’s a race against time for critics of the recently introduced measure.