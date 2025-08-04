Monaco to host UEFA draws on August 28-29

The programme 'kicks off' on Thursday 28 August with the draw for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League © UEFA via Getty Images

On 28 and 29 August, the Grimaldi Forum will welcome the biggest names in European football to officially launch the 2025-2026 UEFA club competition season.

The Principality will once again host the official launch of the European season at the Grimaldi Forum, on 28 and 29 August. Over the two days, club representatives, football legends, the media and members of the European football community will gather to mark the symbolic kick-off of the 2025-2026 season.

A programme over two days

The programme opens on Thursday 28 August at 6.00 pm (CET) with the draw for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, the prelude to another eagerly-awaited European campaign. The continent’s most prestigious clubs will discover their opponents in European football’s flagship competition.

On Friday 29 August at 1.00 pm (CET), the Grimaldi Forum spotlights will shine on the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League group stage draws, the final stage of the European calendar for the coming season.

The format for each is the same as the one introduced last year, which has boosted all the men’s club competitions.