Prince Albert II brings Mondial du Théâtre to a close: 18 countries united to celebrate amateur theatre

On Wednesday evening, the 18th Festival Mondial du Théâtre (International Festival of Amateur Theatre) came to a close at the Yacht Club de Monaco in the presence of Prince Albert II, after a week of artistic exchanges between troupes from around the world.

The 2025 edition brought together companies from five continents to celebrate amateur theatre in the Principality. Organised every four years by the Studio de Monaco, this one-of-a-kind event has existed since 1957. It receives support from the Prince’s Government and promotes intercultural dialogue through amateur theatre. Unlike other events, the festival is not a competition, but an artistic meeting where each troupe presents its vision of the theatre.

© Communications Department / Stéphane Danna

The 18 participating countries presented the Monegasque audience with a diverse range of theatrical forms. Each company performed two consecutive nights, either at the Théâtre des Variétés or at the Théâtre Princesse Grace. Performances began at 6 pm with three shows per evening, separated by 30-minute intermissions.

Prince Albert II expresses solidarity after deadly fires in Spain and Portugal

© Communications Department / Stéphane Danna

Beyond shows, a cultural exchange

The festival also offered workshops led by international specialists and symposia bringing together critics, directors, actors and the public. Gatherings enabled participants to discuss the previous day’s shows and share their theatrical experiences.



The next edition of the Mondial du Théâtre will take place in 2029.