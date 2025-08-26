Prince Albert II expresses solidarity after deadly fires in Spain and Portugal

The Monegasque Sovereign has sent words of support to the Spanish and Portuguese leaders as the Iberian Peninsula deals with devastating fires.

As European neighbours Spain and Portugal are confronted an unprecedented heatwave and fires, Prince Albert II sent word to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and King Felipe VI of Spain to express Monaco’s solidarity in the face of the tragedy. “I have learned with deep regret of the terrible fires that have struck your country,” he wrote to President Rebelo de Sousa in an official dispatch issued by the Prince’s Palace on Monday. To the Spanish sovereign he said: “In these particularly painful circumstances, Princess Charlene and I would like to express to You and to the Spanish people our deepest solidarity and most sincere compassion. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends.”

Dramatic toll

Since 12 August, eight people have died in the fires, for the most part firefighters killed in the line of duty. Over 400,000 hectares have been destroyed in Spain since the start of 2025, setting a new record for the country. In Portugal, 216,000 hectares went up in smoke, already more than the total for 2024. In all, more than 600,000 hectares have been burned across the two countries.

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated since the fires began, fuelled by an exceptional heatwave, with temperatures 4.6°C above normal, according to the Spanish Meteorological Agency. The authorities hope that the end of the record heatwave will enable rescue teams to gain the upper hand. “I also commend the courage and dedication of the emergency services and the forces involved in the fight against the flames, as they work tirelessly to protect the population,” Prince Albert II said.