Red and White Summer: AS Monaco Village turns Port Hercule into exceptional playground

This summer Monaco’s quays are decked out in red and white with events to suit all ages until 24 August. The next scheduled event is a 3v3 open tournament on 7 August.

Last Tuesday, the talent and smiles of three U19 Academy stars – Chaihane Badoro, Yasir Mouh and Massiremba Drame – were there for young supporters to see. From shooting drills to juggling challenges and rondo exercises, these special moments forge genuine bonds between the club and its community. The echo of laughter on Port Hercule bears witness to the magic.

3v3 tournament: It’s showtime!

Following on from the success of the 4v4 tournament for 12-15 year-olds, fans over 18 will be able to take to the Village pitch for a 3v3 tournament, where the spirit is about fun rather than competition. It all ‘kicks off’ on August 7 at 7 pm. Full teams of 3 can sign up for free at inscriptions.tournoi@asmonaco.com. A chance to experience the Monegasque spirit at its purest!

A summer of solidarity

As well as sport, the AS Monaco Village is fostering community values by collecting school supplies for the non-profit “Les Enfants de Frankie”. The scheme will run until 22 August, and every donation will help struggling local families get the school supplies they need for the new school year. Visitors can drop off new notebooks, pens, glue and rulers with the activity leaders, who are on hand every day from 4pm to 10.30 pm