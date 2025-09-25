200 experts meet at Yacht Club de Monaco to discuss marinas of the future

The Yacht Club de Monaco hosted the 5th Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous on 21 and 22 September 2025.

Over 200 professionals from 17 nations gathered in Monaco for the anniversary edition, organised by M3 Monaco. The event, supported by the Prince Albert II Foundation and partners such as Bombardier and MB92 Group, confirmed its status as a collective laboratory for the future of port infrastructures. Céline Caron-Dagioni, Monegasque Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, explained the importance of demonstrating that economic development and environmental protection can support each other. She announced the creation of an offshore mooring area by summer 2026, to underline Monaco’s commitment to the maritime energy transition.

A rich programme of debates

© Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendez-vous

The two days were structured around three thematic conferences. The discussions focused on the creation of sustainable coastal destinations, economic and regulatory models for financing port infrastructures, and the use of data as a tool for responsible marina management. In parallel, practical workshops looked at start-up financing, adapting to the needs of crews and moving towards alternative fuels.

Many awards

The event concluded with the presentation of the International Smart & Sustainable Marina Awards, recognising the most promising projects in several categories. A panel of 35 experts selected initiatives from Croatia, France, Germany, Spain and Italy from among the marinas, start-ups, scale-ups and architectural projects that were entered. Marina Resort Cavtat in Croatia won the International Smart & Sustainable Marina award. Other noteworthy projects included marine waste processing solutions, intelligent management tools and environmentally-friendly planning concepts.