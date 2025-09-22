Analysis: Ansu Fati masterclass propels AS Monaco to victory over FC Metz

Ansu Fati made an immediate impact on his Ligue 1 bow, scoring just 38 seconds after coming off the bench before later sealing his brace to help propel AS Monaco to a crucial 5-2 win over FC Metz.

His lightning-quick strike, which was the fastest Ligue 1 debut goal since Yacine Bammou in 2014, unquestionably set the tone for an improved second-half performance in a clash that ASM flattered to receive in prior to Fati’s introduction.

Fresh from getting off the mark in Monaco’s forgettable Champions League defeat to Club Brugge last week, the 22-year-old carried over his momentum in fine style on a day where the FC Barcelona loanee also became the second ASM player of the 21st century to score a double in his first Ligue 1 match, after Eliesse Ben Seghir in December 2022.

© AS Monaco

Entering the fray for the second stanza with his team struggling to gather steam, his imprint was instant, for he swiftly found the back of the net within a minute to fire his team into the lead.

Wreaking havoc with his dribbling wizardry, electric finishing and intelligent movement, he was a constant thorn in the side of Metz, as the Spanish international emphatically underlined his game-changing qualities.

Indeed, his duo of clinical and instinctive strikes aptly illustrated why he’s such a difference maker. For his first, the way he shrewdly identified and exploited the space inside the box when Metz defender Jean-Philippe Gbamin raced out to Lamine Camara was integral. The Senegalese midfielder then pinpointed Fati, who expertly opened up his body to place his finish beyond Jonathan Fischer.

BIENVENU EN LIGUE 1 ANSU FATI ! 🌟



Il ne lui aura fallu que 37 secondes pour inscrire son premier but en championnat ! ⚡️#ASMFCM (2-1) pic.twitter.com/LE2QX3D4CF — L1+ (@ligue1plus) September 21, 2025

Then, for his second, that once again followed a superb delivery, this time from Krépin Diatta, it was a joy to watch him time and direct his surge into the area to perfection to head home with authority. Smartly targeting the gap between Gbamin and Maxime Colin, this gave him the separation he desired to attack Diatta’s cross before combining power and finesse to slot his effort with aplomb.

L’intégration parfaite d’Ansu Fati ! 🤯



L’Espagnol s’offre un doublé pour son premier match à Louis II et remet l’@AS_Monaco devant au score 🪨#ASMFCM (3-2) pic.twitter.com/KH95XSspCo — L1+ (@ligue1plus) September 21, 2025

Other notable features of his game arose from how he dropped deep to link play, dovetailed nicely with his colleagues and took responsibility out there when his team were unable to get going.

Coming up big when his team desperately needed some inspiration, manager Adi Hütter was full of praise for Fati’s impressive body of work that so strikingly altered the complexion of the contest.

“We have high expectations for him – he did a fantastic job scoring three goals this week. He helped us turn the game around today. I was obviously very happy for him. He hadn’t played for us for a long time. He was always professional and showed us that he was a player with character. Finally, I would like to congratulate the entire team who managed to win 5-2 despite a difficult situation. Obviously, we can and always want to do better, but it’s an important success,” explained the Austrian tactician.

© AS Monaco

“He had a lot of injury problems at Barcelona in recent years, it wasn’t easy for him. I was often asked when he would return, our goal was to protect him and have him fully ready to play. It was a difficult time, so I would like to congratulate him, as well as the people who helped him come back. He has always been positive, he is a player who has a positive impact on AS Monaco. So you can imagine a lot of emotions for him with his three goals in one week. Everyone was happy for him in the locker room.

The ASM boss’ answer on how he plans on using him then made for intriguing reading, as he logically stated: “I see him more as a second striker, who is mobile. It’s a position where he can be capable of scoring. He can also play on the left or as a 10, but Taki and Stanis play in this position. Ansu has shown us that he is a goalscorer, while also being able to build up. He will help us a lot with this position.”

© AS Monaco

The player himself also cut a delighted figure when speaking on a range of topics after the victory. “I’m very happy with this home win. I feel great and able to help the team; I’m happy to be playing football again. Since my arrival, the club had a plan for Paul and me, which we’ve followed so far. I’m happy with the welcome we received on a daily basis and with everything we’ve done in recent months. Monaco is a beautiful place; it’s a pleasure to live there with my family and to go and train at the Performance Center,” reflected the 22-year-old.

“I’m capable of playing anywhere in the attack, it’s the coach who decides. I try to train, to do everything to improve in my role as a scorer. Today, it paid off. Those two goals helped us impose ourselves. It’s a joy for me too, as a striker, to have that confidence. The coach encouraged me and told me to make the most of it. We knew it wouldn’t be easy; every match is important, and after a defeat, it’s even more so. We managed to win; that was essential.”

© AS Monaco

The talented hotshot also had some interesting words on how he’s taking things as they come in the Principality and provided an update on his current physical condition. “I don’t see it like that because every match is an opportunity to show yourself, that’s all. You have to live in the moment and take it day by day, whatever happens, I’m very happy tonight. Nobody knows what the future holds. In any case, I will give everything I can to help the club, my teammates and, of course, the team,” insisted the livewire.

“I’m fine and I feel good. It’s mainly about getting back into the rhythm and playing well. Then, whenever the coach gives me the opportunity, I try to give my best. That’s the only way I’ll know if I’m at 100% or not.”

Giving the footballing world another reminder of why he’s one of the most gifted operators around, he and everyone associated with Monaco will be hoping he can stay healthy in his pursuit to get back to his best.

While it’s still early days, moving to Monaco could be the fresh start he craves, and the last two outings could well serve as the catalyst he needs to get back on track to fulfilling his immense potential.