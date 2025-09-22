Ligue 1: Ansu Fati scores twice in AS Monaco’s crucial win vs FC Metz

Three days after their disappointing loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League, AS Monaco showed tremendous character and spirit to win against FC Metz under the eyes of President Dmitry Rybolovlev.

The Monegasques had a complicated start to the match, for they quickly fell behind before Mika Biereth vitally equalised. After the break, Ansu Fati scored immediately after coming on, but FC Metz pulled one back from the penalty spot. ASM, led by new recruits Fati and Stanis Idumbo, ultimately powered ASM clear to secure a 5-2 triumph, which allowed them to reclaim second in the standings.

Complicated opening

With four changes to his starting line-up, Adi Hütter’s reshuffled side made a cautious start to the clash. In the 13th minute, Habib Diallo, played in by Cheikh Sabaly, threw a spanner in the works for ASM when he curled a shot past Philipp Köhn to open the scoring (0-1). A goal that rewarded the aggressive start of the Grenats, who could even have extended their advantage had it not been for a reflex save from the Swiss goalkeeper on a shot from Koffi Kouao (20′).

Caught cold, the Monegasques were eventually able to react thanks to Biereth. Well served by Takumi Minamino in the area, the Danish striker notably opened his account for this campaign (1-1, 28′). The number 14 was even close to a double a few minutes later, but his header was claimed by Jonathan Fischer.

The Ansu Fati effect

The real turning point of the match came at the start of the second half when Fati came on in place of Paris Brunner. There was barely enough time to return from the refreshment bar when the former Spain international applied the finishing touch to a cross from Lamine Camara in the six-yard box to give his team the lead (2-1, 46′). With only 38 seconds of play, he became the fastest goalscorer on his Ligue 1 debut since Yacine Bammou in 2014.

Assertive and determined, Metz, despite this concession, regained control, pushing the Monegasques back into their own half. The Grenats then levelled the ledger following a penalty conceded by Minamino and converted by Gauthier Hein (2-2, 67′). A tough blow that could have made ASM doubt, but Hütter’s arrivals changed everything.

A stunning end to the match

Imprecise in the last move, Monaco were unable to make the difference, as the encounter was on a knife edge heading into the final third of proceedings. George Ilenikhena (68′) and Idumbo (79′), both of whom came on as substitutes, gave ASM some hope in the closing stages, however.

It was from the 83rd minute that the contest took a completely different turn. Fati, equally deadly with his head as with his feet, rose perfectly to a cross from Krépin Diatta to seal his brace (3-2). The former FC Barcelona player thus became the second Monegasque player of the 21st century to score two in his first Ligue 1 match, after Eliesse Ben Seghir in December 2022.

And ASM displayed no signs of easing the pressure. In the 86th minute, from a corner delivered by Camara – playing against his former club – Kouao inadvertently deflected the ball into his own net (4-2). Finally, what would an AS Monaco finish be without a goal from Ilenikhena? Perfectly set up by Idumbo, who was also decisive on his debut, Ilenikhena sealed the victory with a precise strike (5-2, 90’+3).

Hütter’s debrief

“It was a hard-fought victory. Everyone saw that it wasn’t our best performance tonight. The defeat in Bruges was a big accident, and the team perhaps lacked confidence. In the end, we were able to bounce back in a match that was important to win. Given the context, the result is undoubtedly very harsh, but we’re happy to take it,” reflected the Austrian tactician.

He then added this on the exceptional Fati: “We have high expectations for him; he did a fantastic job scoring three goals this week. He helped us turn the game around today. I was obviously very happy for him. He hadn’t played for us for a long time. He was always professional and showed us that he was a player with character. Finally, I would like to congratulate the entire team who managed to win 5-2 despite a difficult situation. Obviously, we can and always want to do better, but it’s an important success.”

“He had a lot of injury problems at Barcelona in recent years, it wasn’t easy for him. I was often asked when he would return, our goal was to protect him and have him fully ready to play. It was a difficult time, so I would like to congratulate him, as well as the people who helped him come back. He has always been positive, he is a player who has a positive impact on AS Monaco. So you can imagine a lot of emotions for him with his three goals in one week. Everyone was happy for him in the locker room.

Fati delighted

It was definitely a night of the firsts for Fati: first goal at the Louis-II, first double and first interview in the mixed zone. “I’m very happy with this home win. I feel great and able to help the team; I’m happy to be playing football again. Since my arrival, the club had a plan for Paul and me, which we’ve followed so far. I’m happy with the welcome we received on a daily basis and with everything we’ve done in recent months. Monaco is a beautiful place; it’s a pleasure to live there with my family and to go and train at the Performance Center,” explained the 22-year-old.

Up next

With 12 points on the board, Monaco is ideally placed alongside PSG (who have a game in hand), RC Strasbourg and Olympique Lyonnais. While many things still need to be improved, the Principality club will have the opportunity to confirm their momentum gained when they take on Lorient next Saturday.