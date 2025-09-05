AS Monaco Basket tickets now on sale

The Roca Team will officially launch its away season at Le Portel on 28 September, before following up with three home games in October.

Having gone home disappointed after losing to Paris Basketball in the Betclic Élite final, to Fenerbahçe just one step short of the EuroLeague crown and to Le Mans in both the Leaders Cup and the French Cup, AS Monaco Basket came close to a remarkable 2024–2025 campaign but ultimately finished without new silverware.

The off-season arrived at just the right time to recharge, and with September underway, the countdown to competition is on once again for the Roca Team. The club has announced the opening of its ticket office, with some enticing fixtures — both in Europe and in the domestic league — on the horizon.

A packed schedule for AS Monaco Basket

The first home clash is set for Wednesday 1 October (7:30 pm), when ASM Basket will host Lithuanian side Zalgiris Kaunas in their EuroLeague opener. Just two days later (Friday 3 October, 7:30 pm), also in EuroLeague, they will face Dubai Basketball.

Vassilis Spanoulis’ men will then continue on Sunday 5 October (4:30 pm), with their second Betclic Élite outing, welcoming Élan Chalon. It will be a busy first week of October on the Gaston-Médecin court ahead of many more exciting duels throughout the year. One thing is certain: the Principality’s club will need the full backing of its supporters to deliver a standout 2025–2026 season.