Bernard Arnault acquires Cap Estel hotel for 200 million euros

The deal is reportedly worth around 200 million euros, equating to more than 10 million euros per room © Cap Estel

The chairman and CEO of LVMH has just acquired one of the most exclusive establishments on the French Riviera, continuing his strategy of investing in luxury hotels.

On 17 July, Bernard Arnault completed the purchase of the Cap Estel hotel in Èze, between Nice and Monaco, for the sum of 200 million euros. The deal was executed by his family holding company Financière Agache and confirms the French billionaire’s appetite for acquiring hidden gems in the Mediterranean hospitality industry.

An intimate and discreet venue

The five-star property is located in a unique setting on a private two-hectare peninsula. With 20 rooms and suites, two swimming pools – one of which is an infinity pool – a tennis court and a gourmet restaurant run by chef Kévin Garcia, formerly of Jules Verne in Paris, Cap Estel embodies subtle French luxury.

Built in 1899 by Irish writer Frank Harris, a friend of Oscar Wilde, the establishment has stood the test of time while hosting a prestigious clientele. The Beatles famously stayed there, reportedly drawing inspiration for their hit Michelle. Greta Garbo, David Niven and the Rolling Stones also count among the famous guests of this legendary place.

The acquisition is part of Bernard Arnault’s plan to create a luxury hotel empire, with his personal fortune reaching €149.3 billion in 2025. After acquiring Belmond, Cheval Blanc, and Bulgari, and holding stakes in Orient Express and La Résidence de la Pinède in Saint-Tropez, the LVMH CEO is consolidating his presence in the French Riviera, just a few kilometres from Monaco.