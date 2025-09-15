Five legendary Ferraris to (re)discover in new Fontvieille Ferrari showroom

From icons of the 1950s to the most exclusive contemporary models, Ferrari is showcasing several pre-owned vehicles in its new workshops in Fontvieille.

Car enthusiasts and those drawn to the prestige of the prancing horse take note: a showroom with 1,300 square metres of space dedicated to pre-owned Ferrari vehicles has opened in Fontvieille. Between gleaming displays and exceptional bodywork, the Italian brand offers Monegasques, clients and visitors alike a journey into its universe. Among the cars on offer, five models in particular trace the evolution of the legendary Ferrari brand.

Guido Giovanelli, director of BPM Exclusive, on Ferrari’s deep ties with Monaco © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

Ferrari 250 GT Boano (1956)

Ferrari 250 GT Boano © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

Less well-known than the 250 GTO or the Lusso, the 250 GT Boano was nonetheless a pivotal step in Ferrari’s story. Designed by Mario Felice Boano, it marked Ferrari’s move towards refined series production while retaining the exclusivity of Maranello. Almost eighty near-identical examples were built—a remarkable number at a time when high-performance sports cars were generally “specials,” produced in extremely limited quantities.

Ferrari Dino GT (1968)

Ferrari Dino GT © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

A tribute to Enzo Ferrari’s son Alfredo “Dino,” who died aged 24, the Dino GT embodies discreet elegance and sleek lines that represented a break in Ferrari history. It was the first Ferrari with a V6 engine, mounted in a rear-mid configuration—a bold choice at the time. A curious anecdote: to appeal to a wider clientele, Enzo Ferrari chose not to place the famous prancing horse on the bodywork, fearing purists might reject a “small Ferrari.” The Dino became a cult classic precisely because of this unique design.

Ferrari Daytona 365 GTB4 (1968)

Daytona 365 GTB4 © Alexis Days

The Daytona 365 GTB4 earned its nickname from a historic victory: Ferrari’s 1–2–3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona. Pininfarina’s design, with its long bonnet and retractable headlights, epitomises the exuberance of the 1970s. A memorable anecdote: in 1971, two journalists drove a Daytona from New York to Los Angeles in just 35 hours and 54 minutes, setting an unofficial record that became legendary—the “Cannonball Run.” A legend of speed, on both track and road.

Ferrari Testarossa (1991)

Ferrari Testarossa © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

It is hard to imagine the 1980s without the angular, flamboyant silhouette of the Testarossa. Its wide side air intakes—dubbed “cheese graters” by English-speakers—left a lasting impression on a generation. The Testarossa became globally famous thanks to the cult series Miami Vice, where Don Johnson turned it into a pop culture icon. Interestingly, the car initially used on screen was a replica Daytona built on a Corvette C3 chassis. Dissatisfied, Enzo Ferrari demanded that the genuine Testarossa be used. The original colour of the two cars supplied to the show was black, but for visibility and lighting effects, they were repainted white.

Ferrari Monza SP2 (2018)

Ferrari Monza SP2 © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

Modern and radical, the Monza SP2 is a contemporary homage to the 1950s barchettas—windshield-free cars designed for endurance racing. Unveiled in 2018, it was produced in an extremely limited series for a select few clients. Its most striking feature is the concept behind it: Ferrari deliberately removed the windscreen, replacing its function with an ingenious system. “Wind tunnel work was carried out at the factory to deflect airflow and protect the driver. A deflector is provided on the passenger side. This vehicle, priced between €3.5 and €4 million, is delivered with helmets for safety,” said Jean-Charles Manara, pre-owned vehicle manager at Scuderia Monte-Carlo. It offers an extreme driving experience, designed to bring amateur enthusiasts a taste of of racing.

Practical details

Exhibition: Until 30 September 2025, 9 am–7 pm (closed 12 pm–2 pm)

Location: 16 Rue du Gabian, Monaco and 19 Avenue Albert II, Monaco