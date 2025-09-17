Monaco banks on attractiveness to boost economy

Left to right: H.E. Jean d'Haussonville, French Ambassador to Monaco; Michel Dotta, MEB Chairman; Ludmilla Raconnat Le Goff, Delegate in charge of Attractiveness; Guillaume Rose, MEB Executive Managing Director; Justin Highman, mEB Deputy Director.

Over 400 business decision-makers gathered at the Monaco Yacht Club on Monday to mark the start of a new academic year that heralds new strategic challenges.

The 54th Monaco Economic Board Rendez-vous des Adhérents (Members’ gathering) provided an exclusive networking opportunity, as it brought together the Principality’s business elite in the prestigious setting of the Yacht Club. Ludmilla Raconnat Le Goff, the newly-appointed Delegate in charge of Attractiveness, made a noteworthy speech at the event.

Michel Dotta, MEB Chairman, welcomed the strategic appointment, mentioning the expertise acquired by Ms Raconnat Le Goff at the Chambre de Développement Économique (Economic Development Chamber) between 2007 and 2009. “Her experience and energy will be invaluable in boosting our country’s economy,” he stressed.

An ambitious tripartite strategy

The new Delegate shared the three priorities of her mission: clear governance on the part of the State, stronger coordination between public and private players, and a selective approach that promotes Monaco’s unique character. She described the MEB as “one of the essential cogs” of that attractiveness policy, an ambassador for economic vitality and an international voice for Monaco’s public strategy.

As well as attracting new businesses, its purpose includes promoting and retaining existing companies, which are “living proof that the Principality is a great place to do business”.

A promising autumn ahead

Guillaume Rose, Executive Managing Director of the MEB, outlined an ambitious autumn programme: conferences on educational excellence and Latvian opportunities, innovative B2B sessions, visiting delegations from Poland and India, and missions to Jeddah and Shanghai. The busy schedule reflects a desire to position Monaco as an international business hub while developing its local ecosystem.