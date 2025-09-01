Monaco Card Show comes to the Grimaldi Forum: a unique event for collectors

Many collectors take care of their cards by having them authenticated and protected © Dominique Gastaldi

For the first time, Monaco will host a trade show entirely dedicated to trading cards, bringing together fans of sport, pop culture and games in a special setting.

Panini, Pokémon, Marvel, Yu-Gi-Oh!… Trading cards are coming to Monaco! The Monaco Card Show launches at the Grimaldi Forum on 13 September — the first event of this scale in the south of France. Organised by two local children, Dominique Gastaldi and Nicolas Bermond, the event reflects the spectacular growth experienced by this market since the start of the global pandemic in 2020.

“We grew up together in Monaco sharing this hobby. Today, we are proud to organise a major event in our city and bring together all collectors from Europe,” said Dominique Gastaldi. With specialised shops, card manufacturers, private collectors, protection and presentation accessories, around fifty exhibitors in total will gather to meet enthusiasts and curious people of all kinds.

A rapidly expanding market

The trading card market is experiencing remarkable growth and now appeals to all generations. A Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant card sold for nearly $13 million on 23 August – is it a coincidence or simply proof of the card craze? “Cards and collectibles are no longer just for children – it has become a passion of all generations, often shared between the family,” said Nicolas Bermond, describing the social evolution of the hobby.

A card signed by Trezeguet, double French Champion with AS Monaco © Monaco Card Show

Special guests and prestigious partnerships

The Monaco Card Show will feature some notable guests, including Jean-Luc Ettori and Flavio Roma, two legendary AS Monaco goalkeepers. “We’re going to have a signing session with them. We will offer a limited number of exclusive cards for people to take home,” explains Nicolas Bermond.

The event will also benefit from a partnership with AS Monaco, which will host its famous Kids Tour on the esplanade of the Grimaldi Forum. The much-anticipated collaboration will bring something extra to the event with activities for the youngest children. “We hope that an ASM player can find the time for a surprise appearance,” said the co-founder of the event.

Another football star who could make a brief appearance at the Grimaldi Forum: Antoine Griezmann, who recently launched his own online trading card shop. Grizi Cards, the collector’s brand, will have a stand all day long.

A card featuring AS Monaco Basketball player Mike James © Monaco Card Show

A diverse offering for all enthusiasts

The fifty exhibitors present will showcase a broad range of collectibles: “About 60% of the cards presented will be related to the world of sport, basketball, football, American football and baseball. The remaining 40% will be TCGs (Trading Card Games), i.e. Magic, Pokémon, Disney, etc.”, said Nicolas Bermond.

Among the highlights is an original competition organised with mats.drawing, a popular artist on Instagram who specialises in customising football shirts: “We will create a special card to hide on a stand. The person who finds it can select a shirt and Matt will draw the player of their choice on it.” Stéphane Léonardi, official card illustrator for Marvel and Star Wars in France, will also be sharing his artistic works and sketches for keen cartoonists to enjoy.

The main partner Voggt, a member of the Fanatics group, Europe’s leading sports merchandising auction platform, will host the event with its professional “breakers”. Their experts will open card boxes live throughout the day.



Practical information