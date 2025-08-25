AS Monaco unveils its treasures: three exhibitions to relive 30 years of European glory

The Principality’s club is transforming its VIP lounge at the Stade Louis-II into a veritable living museum of its finest European hours.

AS Monaco is continuing its tradition of celebrating history, with a trio of exhibitions about its past this season. The first spotlight is on three decades of European success, coinciding with the Red and Whites’ latest Champions League campaign.

History on show

Thirty exclusive items recount the club’s most intense moments on the continental stage. Among these gems is the kit from the 1992 Cup Winners’ Cup Final, the first European final in Monegasque history. Visitors will also be able to see the blue and yellow jersey used in the legendary 1998 qualifier at Old Trafford, as well as the one worn during the team’s epic run to the 2004 Champions League final.

The concept is being expanded this year, with two additional exhibitions planned. The second will celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the training centre, while the third will honour the international players who have worn Monegasque colours, in anticipation of the 2026 World Cup.

The official shirt for the 2004 Champions League final against Porto © ASM

Souvenir pennants from the big matches

New to this edition, the Pub by Blue Coast is showing off a dozen of the historic pennants exchanged before memorable matches. These commemorate the victory over Valladolid in 1990, the triumph over Real Madrid in 2004, and the heroics against Arsenal in 2015. Through the initiative, the result of a collaboration with collector Julien Bouron, turns every home match into a journey back in time to Monaco’s European glory days.

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

The trophies celebrating the club’s successes – the French Cup, the French Championship and the League Cup won in 2003 – are also back and on display in the VIP lounge at the Stade Louis-II.