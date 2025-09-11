Monaco's Best
Monaco United and Peace and Sport join forces to promote inclusivity through football

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 11 September 2025
© Monaco United FC
The Principality’s new women’s football club has secured a partnership with the Monaco-based international organisation to champion inclusion through sport.

Three months after its official launch at Le Méridien Beach Plaza, Monaco United FC has taken a new step by partnering with Peace and Sport. Announced on 10 September, the collaboration underlines the commitment of the club, founded by Marco Simone, to equality and intercultural dialogue.

The international organisation, created in 2007 under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II, will now feature permanently on the club’s kits. Its logo, displayed on the sleeves of the official shirts, will turn every match into a platform for the inclusive and peace-building values promoted by the Monegasque NGO.

The Peace and Sport logo appears on the sleeve of the players’ shirts, as worn by Sarah Magnier © Émilie Malaussena

Women’s football as a driver of empowerment

The partnership aligns seamlessly with Monaco United’s philosophy, with the women’s team standing as its flagship, according to the club’s leadership. The partnership aims in particular to inspire young girls at a time when WHO statistics show that 85% of them do not meet recommended levels of physical activity, compared with 78% of boys*.

Source: WHO Fact Sheet – Physical activity – June 2024

Concrete action ahead

Beyond visibility on the kits, the two organisations are planning joint awareness initiatives throughout the season. These will complement the club’s ambitious sporting goals, with promotion to D1 Arkéma targeted by 2028. Joël Bouzou, president and founder of Peace and Sport, welcomed the partnership as one that “embodies the very spirit of our mission: to use sport to unite and inspire.”