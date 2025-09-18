Preview: Stage set for AS Monaco’s opening Champions League clash with Club Brugge

Adi Hütter cut a content figure on the eve of AS Monaco’s opening Champions League match with Club Brugge, as the ASM manager spoke insightfully on a host of topics.

Trip delayed

First on the agenda was the delay to the club’s trip to Belgium, but Hütter wasn’t overly concerned about this, stating: “Unfortunately, we were unable to leave today. I don’t know if this setback will have an impact, as we are professional and immediately changed our schedule. We will therefore travel to Brugge tomorrow, which is the best possible solution, especially since we already did so for the match in Auxerre on Saturday by travelling the same day. For technical reasons, it was impossible to travel, as everyone’s safety was not guaranteed. That’s why we decided, in agreement with Thiago Scuro, to postpone our trip.”

© AS Monaco

Next on the docket was Hütter offering updates on the condition of many key players dealing with injuries, including Mohammed Salisu, Denis Zakaria, Aleksandr Golovin.

“Mohammed Salisu was injured in a duel in Auxerre and will therefore not be available for this trip. Then, in the morning, we had bad news about Denis Zakaria, who felt discomfort in the adductor and will therefore be out for a few weeks. Regarding Aleksandr Golovin, he will be out for about a month,” explained the 55-year-old.

“The good news of the day was that Ansu Fati is in the squad for the first time, as is Stanis Idumbo. We have a good team, and even if we are weakened by some injuries, that is part of football. Ansu won’t be ready to start, especially given the lack of competition for several months, which is normal. But he’s done a very good job rehabbing, and I see him getting better and better every day in training. So it’s too early to talk about starting, but it will happen in the coming weeks.”

© AS Monaco

Tough test

Well aware of Club Brugge’s quality, hearing Hütter’s thoughts on what a talented side they possess made for interesting reading.

“Club Brugge is a very good team that has played in the Champions League several times in recent years and even managed to reach the round of 16 last season. They notably won against Atalanta, who are a great team. In August, they eliminated Rangers in the Champions League play-offs with an aggregate score of 9-1. That means a lot to me, and obviously it will be an important match for us tomorrow.”

UCL aims

When quizzed on his aims in Europe’s elite club competition, the Austrian tactician’s response was typically assured. “We want to continue our performance from last season, where we inherited a difficult group. This season we will also face some big teams, so tomorrow’s match against Brugge is definitely a crucial encounter. We are ambitious but also humble, even if, considering last season’s campaign, we know we have quality. Our objective is, above all, to reach the next round,” he asserted.

Biereth

Discussion then turned to Mika Biereth, with Hütter backing his star striker to recapture his scoring form sooner rather than later.

“He’s working a lot for the team at the moment, and he’s sometimes too far from the box, so we have to bring him closer because he’s a big threat in front of goal. The expectations have been very high for him since he arrived at AS Monaco, but he remains calm and humble despite everything. I’m sure he’ll find his efficiency again very quickly. We believe in all our attackers. We have one of the youngest attacking lines in Europe with Folarin Balogun, George Ilenikhena, Paris Brunner and Mika. It all depends on the context and the opponent, several solutions are possible, but what is certain is that we have four very good attackers,” commented the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss.

© AS Monaco

Zakaria’s importance

The final subject touched on was what an integral member of the squad inspirational skipper Zakaria is and why him being sidelined is a serious blow to the Principality outfit. He did, however, point out that he has faith in his other midfield options.

“He is very important because he is our captain – he is a special player – but I do not want to complain about his absence. Because I am also happy to see that Aladji Bamba made a fantastic debut at Auxerre. He is a fantastic young talent and can be a replacement for Denis, knowing that we also have Mamadou Coulibaly, Lamine Camara and even other players capable of playing in the middle,” he told the media in attendance.

© AS Monaco

Showtime

With all the talking done and both teams ready for battle, watching how this one unfolds will be intriguing, as Monaco will need to be at a level resembling their best to triumph over Club Brugge if they’re to kick off their latest UCL adventure in style.