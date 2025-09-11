Prince Albert II inaugurates 14th edition of Les Journées de l’Art-Bre exhibition

The 14th edition of Les Journées de l’Art-Bre (Art-Bre Days) exhibition opened on Tuesday 9 September in the presence of Prince Albert II, who paid tribute to yachtswoman Virginie Hériot.

The Sovereign was welcomed by Patrick Cesari, Mayor of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, and his wife Martine Cesari, President of the Tourist Events Office. This year’s edition honoured Virginie Hériot, a renowned sailor and ambassador of French yachting. She was the first woman to become Olympic champion in sailing and had strong ties to the Cap Martin coastline, where she regularly stayed at Villa Cypris and her property Les Hirondelles.

Prince Albert II unveiled a bust of Virginie Hériot, created by artist Romain Tiercin, before viewing a video from the Balade C@p’tivante series dedicated to the sailor. The itinerary also included the installation Itinéraires visionnaires/Visionary Itineraries by Elend Zyma.

The exhibition features a collective work titled Puzzle Reveal, created by artist Anthony Alberti (AKA Mr One Teas) involving the participation of 64 pupils from Le Cap primary school. Each child painted a section of canvas using water-based spray paint and custom stencils. The artist then assembled these pieces into a monumental collaborative work.

The evening concluded with Elend Zyma’s final installation, a canvas sprouting from an olive branch. Guests were invited to write on it and leave their mark, so that everyone had a chance to contribute. The Parc du Cap Martin now permanently houses both the bust of Virginie Hériot and a new Balade C@p’tivante.

Les Journées de l’Art-Bre is a free, annual open-air exhibition in The Parc du Cap Martin. Visitors can explore sculptures, photographs and installations along a themed trail.