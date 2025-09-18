Prince Albert II meets Monegasque companies at Monaco Business fair

Accompanied by Prince Albert II, the new Minister of State inaugurated the 13th edition of the show, stressing record figures and Monaco’s growing attractiveness.

The 13th Monaco Business Show opened this Thursday at the Méridien Beach Plaza’s Sea Club, under the high patronage of Prince Albert II. Flanked by Christophe Mirmand, Thomas Brezzo and Maurice Cohen, the event’s organiser, the Sovereign did the rounds of the exhibitors before moving into the conference room for the Minister of State’s speech.

Christophe Mirmand gave a positive assessment of the local economy in his first official speech to the Monegasque business community. “The Monegasque economy has demonstrated […] its resilience, its robustness, its creativity, its imagination and its ability to adapt to all the economic challenges of the day,” he told a packed audience.

Prince Albert II greeting Mounir Mahjoubi, the former French Secretary of State for the Digital Economy © Benjamin Godart Monaco Tribune

Green dashboard

The figures presented bear witness to this economic buoyancy. “Turnover in the Principality totalled €10 billion […], up 2.3% on the same period last year,” said Christophe Mirmand, citing IMSEE figures. Private-sector employment represents over 66,000 jobs, an increase of 1.5% compared with 2024.

The business start-up sector was also particularly dynamic, with “565 [new businesses], compared with 371 last year,” illustrating the Principality’s continuing appeal to entrepreneurs.

Artificial intelligence, a key topic

The 2025 edition is putting technological innovation front and centre, and the Minister of State thanked Mounir Mahjoubi for his presence. The former French Secretary of State for Digital Affairs will be speaking on the issues of digital sovereignty. Several conferences will feature discussions on the impact of AI on the local economy.

In front of Prince Albert II, the Minister concluded by restating the government’s commitment: “The government is absolutely determined to consolidate the Principality’s extraordinary economic model.” Almost 1,000 visitors are expected to attend Monaco Business to meet the fifty or so exhibitors.