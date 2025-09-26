Prince Albert II supports new Monaco-Moravia balloon unveiled at Yacht Show

The hot-air balloon hovered over the square in front of the Prince's Palace on the evening of Thursday 25 September © Ed Wright

The Monegasque Sovereign is officially supporting the Club des Aéronautes, while a strategic partnership with Moravia Yachting is helping the tethered balloon look towards new horizons.

The square in front of the Prince’s Palace welcomed a rather unusual airborne visitor! A red and white hot-air balloon bearing the Monaco-Moravia logo. The unusual visitor had already been spotted at the launch of the Monaco Yacht Show on the morning of Wednesday 24 September, with a tethered flight from the Terrasses du Soleil. The lavish presentation heralded a double event.

© Ed Wright © Ed Wright © Ed Wright

Princely patronage for Monegasque aeronautics

The appointment of Prince Albert II as Honorary President is a major step forward for the Club des Aéronautes de Monaco. The distinction is an official recognition of the Sovereign’s commitment to the sport, which he practises himself, having already taken to the skies in a hot-air balloon flying the Principality’s colours.

Alain Cruteanschii and Prince Albert II © Aéronautes de Monaco

Since the birth of the Aéronautes de Monaco in April 2000, we have always sought to make sure our discipline looks after nature. Thanks to this exceptional commitment, we will continue to work in that direction,” says club founder Alain Cruteanschii in a press release, in perfect harmony with the ecological policy pursued by Monaco.

Moravia Yachting, a new strategic partner