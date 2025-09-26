Prince Albert II supports new Monaco-Moravia balloon unveiled at Yacht Show
The Monegasque Sovereign is officially supporting the Club des Aéronautes, while a strategic partnership with Moravia Yachting is helping the tethered balloon look towards new horizons.
The square in front of the Prince’s Palace welcomed a rather unusual airborne visitor! A red and white hot-air balloon bearing the Monaco-Moravia logo. The unusual visitor had already been spotted at the launch of the Monaco Yacht Show on the morning of Wednesday 24 September, with a tethered flight from the Terrasses du Soleil. The lavish presentation heralded a double event.
Princely patronage for Monegasque aeronautics
The appointment of Prince Albert II as Honorary President is a major step forward for the Club des Aéronautes de Monaco. The distinction is an official recognition of the Sovereign’s commitment to the sport, which he practises himself, having already taken to the skies in a hot-air balloon flying the Principality’s colours.
Since the birth of the Aéronautes de Monaco in April 2000, we have always sought to make sure our discipline looks after nature. Thanks to this exceptional commitment, we will continue to work in that direction,” says club founder Alain Cruteanschii in a press release, in perfect harmony with the ecological policy pursued by Monaco.
Moravia Yachting, a new strategic partner
The announcement of the partnership with Moravia Yachting marks a turning point for the club. The two-year collaboration has resulted in the creation of a new balloon bearing the yachting company’s logo alongside the traditional Monegasque colours. “Our ambition is also to use our network to enable Alain to fly to new countries, like Saudi Arabia I hope. Wherever it goes, this unique balloon will have a positive impact, both for Monaco and for Moravia Yachting as one of its ambassadors,” commented Niall Robinson, CEO of Hill Robinson and Moravia Yachting, adding that there is a natural synergy between the world of yachting and that of ballooning, two activities that depend on the natural elements.