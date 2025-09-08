Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique to shake up tradition in 2026

The legendary event is completely rethinking its format, with staggered starts from six European capitals and special stages run on closed roads.

A redesigned route

The 28th edition of the Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique marks a bold departure from tradition. From 29 January to 7 February 2026, the event will follow an unprecedented schedule: John O’Groats will kick things off on Thursday 29 January, while drivers in Bad Hombourg, Barcelona, Turin, Monte-Carlo and Reims will start simultaneously on Sunday 1 February.

The new European route will be of a completely different scale, transforming the rally into a true continental odyssey.

Enhanced safety and authenticity

The major innovation lies in running the regularity stages exclusively on closed roads, ensuring optimal safety while preserving the authentic spirit of the competition. Wearing a CE-approved helmet will be mandatory on these sections, highlighting the Automobile Club de Monaco’s commitment to crew protection.

Expanded entry criteria

Vehicle eligibility now extends to all models that participated in Monte-Carlo Rally editions between 1911 and 1986, opening up new opportunities for collectors and historic car enthusiasts.

The competition will be structured around three distinct average-speed categories, each with its own ranking, allowing adaptation to different crew profiles.

Registrations are open until 3 November 2025, via the dedicated platform: inscriptions.acm.mc

Entry fee: €6800, including the Gala Evening